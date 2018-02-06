Pistons' Brice Johnson: Assigned to G-League
Johnson was assigned to the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson was acquired from the Clippers in the trade that brought Blake Griffin to the Pistons, though it appears coach Stan Van Gundy might not have an immediate use for him. As a result, he'll be sent down to the G-League to probably see some run with the Drive.
More News
-
Pistons' Brice Johnson: Available Thursday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Pistons' Brice Johnson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Brice Johnson: Dealt to Detroit•
-
Clippers' Brice Johnson: Returns from G-League•
-
Clippers' Brice Johnson: Recalled from G League•
-
Clippers' Brice Johnson: Double-doubles off bench Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...