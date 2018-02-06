Play

Johnson was assigned to the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Johnson was acquired from the Clippers in the trade that brought Blake Griffin to the Pistons, though it appears coach Stan Van Gundy might not have an immediate use for him. As a result, he'll be sent down to the G-League to probably see some run with the Drive.

