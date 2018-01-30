Johnson has been traded to Detroit, along with Blake Griffin and Willie Reed in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson was merely a throw-in, as the real prize for the Pistons was All-Star Blake Griffin. After seeing action in only nine games with the Clippers, Johnson still doesn't have a direct path to playing time, so despite the change in scenery, he should still remain off the fantasy radar. Look for Johnson to slot in as depth in the frontcourt behind Griffin, Andre Drummond, Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland.