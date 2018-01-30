Johnson, who was acquired from the Clippers on Monday, won't suit up in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Along with Johnson, Blake Griffin and Willie Reed, who were also dealt to the Pistons, will be in street clothes, as the team likely targets Thursday's game against the Grizzlies or Saturday's game against the Heat for the trio to make their debuts. During his time with the Clippers, Johnson spent the bulk of the season in the G League and hadn't appeared at the NBA level since Dec. 18, and his outlook isn't likely to change much in Detroit. Look for Johnson to remain on the outside of head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation.