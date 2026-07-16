Pistons' Brice Williams: Leads all scorers in SL loss

Williams closed with 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 100-88 Summer League loss to the Suns.

Williams found his rhythm offensively, finishing as the game's leading scorer. The Nebraska product's Summer League has been a mixed bag, as he has topped the 20-point mark twice while failing to reach double figures in his other two appearances. Williams spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Motor City Cruise of the G League and has yet to make his regular-season NBA debut.