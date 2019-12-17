Brown had 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to the Wizards.

Brown kept his foot on the gas Monday, turning in another gem of a performance. Coming in off his best performance of the season, Brown was able to put up numbers across the board, ensuring he has a sizeable role moving forward. Reggie Jackson (back) could return at any point and that could certainly impact Brown's trajectory. With that being said, Brown has done enough to at least be considered for the permanent starting spot.