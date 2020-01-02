Pistons' Bruce Brown: Added to injury report
Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Brown is dealing with an undisclosed illness and could miss Thursday's game as a result. The Pistons will likely wait and see how he feels closer to tip-off before determining his availability. If Brown is unable to play, Tim Frazier would likely draw the start.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...