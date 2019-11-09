Pistons' Bruce Brown: Another strong game Friday
Brown totaled 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Pacers.
Brown was the starting point guard once again for the Pistons, putting together another serviceable line. It was certainly not an efficient night for Brown but he managed to reach double-digits in scoring as well as racking p three steals. As long as the Pistons are down on troops, Brown is worth rostering in 12-team leagues.
