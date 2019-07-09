Brown provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 27 minutes during the Pistons' 102-84 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

It was the second stellar performance for Brown in as many games, as he'd opened up his Las Vegas stint with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Brown ended up averaging a solid 19.6 minutes across 74 games during his rookie campaign, and he currently slots in as a potential starter at shooting guard for the coming season.