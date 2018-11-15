Pistons' Bruce Brown: Assigned to Grand Rapids
Brown was assigned to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brown has recently fallen out of the Pistons regular rotation, and with the Pistons out of commission until Monday, the rookie will have a good opportunity with the Drive this weekend to get some on-court action. Grand Rapids will play a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday against Windy City and Canton.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: To start in place of Bullock•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: In starting five•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scores five points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Transitioning to point guard•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...