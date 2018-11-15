Brown was assigned to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown has recently fallen out of the Pistons regular rotation, and with the Pistons out of commission until Monday, the rookie will have a good opportunity with the Drive this weekend to get some on-court action. Grand Rapids will play a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday against Windy City and Canton.

