Brown (illness) has been made available for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.

Brown's set to return from a two-game absence due to an illness. He had started each of the seven games prior to falling ill and can be expected to return to the first unit. On the season, Brown's averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.1 minutes per contest.