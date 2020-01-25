Pistons' Bruce Brown: Available Saturday
Brown (illness) has been made available for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.
Brown's set to return from a two-game absence due to an illness. He had started each of the seven games prior to falling ill and can be expected to return to the first unit. On the season, Brown's averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.