Pistons' Bruce Brown: Back in starting lineup
Brown will start Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Brown will return to the starting lineup after a one-game stint off the bench. Across 35 other starts, Brown's averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 27.8 minutes.
