Pistons' Bruce Brown: Back on bench
Brown isn't starting Friday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Brown drew the start Wednesday against the Nets, but he'll retreat back to the bench for Friday's clash. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk gets the nod at small forward in Brown's place.
