Brown totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two assists, one rebound, and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 loss to Sacramento.

Brown dropped a career-high 15 points Thursday, chipping in with contributions across the board. Brown is typically better in reality as opposed to fantasy but this was a solid outing. Prior to Thursday, he had scored in double-digits in just four games and owners would need to see much more of this before considering him for standard formats.