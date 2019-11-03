Brown contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 win over the Nets.

Brown drew the start at point guard and amassed career highs in scoring and minutes while matching his career high in assists. With Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring), Tim Frazier (shoulder), and Blake Griffin (hamstring) all sidelined, Brown was called upon to shoulder a lot of responsibility as an offensive initiator. Given that Brown had accumulated 16 turnovers versus four assists through the first six games of 2019-20, it's safe to say this was a pleasant surprise. Still, Jackson is the only one of those aforementioned players that's expected to miss significant time, so it may be difficult for Brown to build on this extraordinary performance.