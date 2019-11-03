Pistons' Bruce Brown: Career night in Saturday's win
Brown contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 win over the Nets.
Brown drew the start at point guard and amassed career highs in scoring and minutes while matching his career high in assists. With Reggie Jackson (back), Derrick Rose (hamstring), Tim Frazier (shoulder), and Blake Griffin (hamstring) all sidelined, Brown was called upon to shoulder a lot of responsibility as an offensive initiator. Given that Brown had accumulated 16 turnovers versus four assists through the first six games of 2019-20, it's safe to say this was a pleasant surprise. Still, Jackson is the only one of those aforementioned players that's expected to miss significant time, so it may be difficult for Brown to build on this extraordinary performance.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.