Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench Saturday
Brown will come off the bench Saturday against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Reggie Bullock (ankle) returning to the starting five, Brown will resume his usual bench role. When coming off the pine, he's averaged 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds across 17.0 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Will start Sunday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Draws spot start Friday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Sees 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Holding spot in rotation•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Assigned to Grand Rapids•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: To start in place of Bullock•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...