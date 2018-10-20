Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench Saturday
Brown will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, with Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock healthy, Brown will cede his spot in the starting five. It's unclear how many minutes the rookie will get off the pine.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: In starting five•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scores five points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Transitioning to point guard•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Makes up for shooting struggles with well-rounded effort•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Fills out stat sheet in SL win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...