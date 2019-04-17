Brown will come off the bench in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

With Blake Griffin (knee) out again Wednesday, head coach Dwane Casey is electing to throw more offense into the starting five by replacing Brown with Luke Kennard. Brown played just 12 minutes in Game 1 and will likely play a limited role again in Game 2.

