Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench
Brown will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers.
Brown started Detroit's first three games, posting averages of 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.7 minutes. Luke Kennard is starting at shooting guard in this one.
