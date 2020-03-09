Brown tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 37 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Knicks.

With Derrick Rose (ankle) sidelined for at least a month, opportunities are going to open up throughout Detroit's backcourt. Although Brandon Knight got the first crack at replacing Rose at the point, it's Brown who played the floor general on Sunday while Knight sat with a knee injury. Brown possesses a versatile skill set that makes him valuable as a placeholder at several positions, and it's likely that we'll see a lot of the Miami product as the season draws to a close.