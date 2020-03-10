Pistons' Bruce Brown: Dealing with ankle sprain
Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sixers with a right ankle sprain.
The 23-year-old presumably picked up the injury during Sunday's spot start against the Knicks, as he had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds over 37 minutes. Derrick Rose (ankle) remains sidelined, so Brown should continue to see plenty of opportunities, if available. Brandon Knight and Jordan McRae are otherwise in line to see increased run.
