Brown had 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 93-73 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brown has been a ballhawk defensively here in the summer league and continues to dominate the competition on both ends. This isn't a huge surprise given that Brown was a regular part of Detroit's rotation last season, but it's encouraging nonetheless.