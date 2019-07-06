Pistons' Bruce Brown: Double-double in Saturday's win
Brown had 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 93-73 win over the Trail Blazers.
Brown has been a ballhawk defensively here in the summer league and continues to dominate the competition on both ends. This isn't a huge surprise given that Brown was a regular part of Detroit's rotation last season, but it's encouraging nonetheless.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.