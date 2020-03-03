Pistons' Bruce Brown: Doubtful for Wednesday
Brown (knee) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Brown has already missed the last three games, so he appears headed toward a fourth consecutive absence. Prior to the injury, Brown had averaged more than 34 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.
