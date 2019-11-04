Pistons' Bruce Brown: Drawing another start
Brown is starting Monday's game against Washington, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Brown put up impressive numbers in Saturday's start against Brooklyn, finishing with 22 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes. With Luke Kennard set to start at point guard, Brown will get another shot to run with the first unit.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...