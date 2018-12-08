Pistons' Bruce Brown: Draws spot start Friday
Brown will start Friday against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Reggie Bullock (ankle) out, Stanley Johnson was originally named the starter Friday. But he's been scratched due to a sore knee. In five games seeing 20-plus minutes this season, Brown has averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Sees 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Holding spot in rotation•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Assigned to Grand Rapids•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: To start in place of Bullock•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: In starting five•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...