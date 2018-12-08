Brown will start Friday against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Reggie Bullock (ankle) out, Stanley Johnson was originally named the starter Friday. But he's been scratched due to a sore knee. In five games seeing 20-plus minutes this season, Brown has averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

