Pistons' Bruce Brown: Drops 13 points and eight boards
Brown put up 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, two assists and one steal in a win over the Magic on Monday.
In a thin wing rotation, Brown has shown flashes of solid contributions for the Pistons. Averaging 27.3 minutes per game, Brown is being given the opportunity to find success. Although the minutes haven't been extremely consistent at times (he has six games of 22 minutes or less), he has been starting in most games. Hopefully this is the beginning of a strong string of games for the second-year man.
