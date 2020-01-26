Pistons' Bruce Brown: Excellent despite loss
Brown racked up 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go along with five assists and five rebounds during the Pistons' 121-111 defeat to the Nets on Saturday night.
The sophomore delivered a rare all-around performance featuring at least 10 points to go along with five rebounds and assists, a collective feat achieved only four times this season. Though the 23-year-old wasn't one of Detroit's top scoring options, Brown made the most of his time given and will look to continue performing well as he likely remains a mainstay in head coach Dwane Casey's unstable starting five.
