Pistons' Bruce Brown: Expected to start
Brown (ankle) will likely start Monday's game against Brooklyn, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brown remains listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but after he went through Monday morning's walkthrough, coach Dwane Casey believes he'll be ready to play, per Rod Beard of The Detroit News. While Brown hasn't been officially cleared to play, this is a promising sign.
