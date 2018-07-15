Pistons' Bruce Brown: Fills out stat sheet in SL win
Brown generated 12 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during the Pistons' 72-66 win over the Bulls in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The rookie from UM continues to turn heads in the desert, with Saturday serving as his latest well-rounded effort. Brown has averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.8 minutes over five games, seemingly making the type of impression that will give him some strong momentum heading into his first NBA training camp.
