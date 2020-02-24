Brown compiled eight points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 107-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound Brown has been a menace on the glass lately, pulling down 10 boards in four consecutive games. Coach Dwane Casey has been resistant to turning Brown loose at point guard, but the second-year player looks poised to see ample run at either wing spot the rest of the season, whether he's deployed as a starter or off the bench.