Pistons' Bruce Brown: Fully practices Thursday
Coach Dwane Casey said Brown (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Casey added that he thought Brown, who has missed the past four games with a left knee contusion, was going to play Wednesday, so all signs point to the 23-year-old returning Saturday against Utah. He should be considered questionable for now, with an update regarding his status likely coming closer to game time.
