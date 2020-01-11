Pistons' Bruce Brown: Good to go Saturday
Brown (thumb) is starting Saturday against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 23-year-old was considered probable with the right thumb sprain, so it's not a surprise to see him in his usual spot in the starting five. Brown is coming off a strong performance Thursday against the Cavs, when he put up 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.
