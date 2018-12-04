Pistons' Bruce Brown: Holding spot in rotation
Brown has played at least 15 minutes in each of the Pistons' last six games.
While Brown isn't much of a fantasy asset, coach Dwane Casey apparently likes what he brings on the defensive end, as he's emerged as a consistent rotation player after struggling to find minutes early in the year. Brown had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in Monday's loss to the Thunder.
