Pistons' Bruce Brown: In starting five
Brown will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The Pistons are already dealing with a few injuries on opening night, so Brown will join Reggie Jackson in the starting backcourt, while Luke Kennard starts at the three. Neither Reggie Bullock nor Stanley Johnson will be available for Detroit.
