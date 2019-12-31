Pistons' Bruce Brown: Joins starting five
Brown is starting Monday against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brown has come off the bench in his team's last two matchups, but he'll rejoin the first unit Monday with Luke Kennard (knee) and Blake Griffin (knee) out of commission. Brown is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his last seven starts.
