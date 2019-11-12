Brown (knee) contributing three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) in 14 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Brown was listed as probable heading into the contest, but rather than the injury, the returns of Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier (shoulder) from four-game absences proved more costly to the second-year player. After averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 37.0 minutes per game while starting the past four contests, Brown moved to the second unit and saw his numbers slip considerably while playing his fewest minutes of the season. Brown's playing time should tick up Tuesday in Miami in the likely event Rose and Blake Griffin (hamstring) are withheld from the second half of the back-to-back set, but Brown's long-term fantasy value undoubtedly takes a hit now that the Detroit roster is nearly back to full strength.