Pistons' Bruce Brown: Listed as questionable
Brown is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to calf soreness, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brown could get the night off as he's nursing sore calves. If he's held out, look for Derrick Rose (knee) who's probable to enter the starting five.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Across-the-board contribution•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Nabs double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Plays 19 minutes in win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Drops 13 points and eight boards•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Stuffs all-around stat sheet•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Hands out career-high 11 dimes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...