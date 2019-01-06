Pistons' Bruce Brown: Logs 12 points, seven dimes in loss
Brown contributed 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 loss to the Jazz.
Brown drew a second straight start at shooting guard, finishing with career highs in scoring, assists, minutes, and made free throws while sophomore Luke Kennard came off the bench and played just 13 minutes. Brown's ability to defend, attack the basket and make plays for others is helping him earn the trust of coach Dwane Casey, but the rookie did commit four turnovers as well.
