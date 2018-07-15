Brown posted 11 points (3-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during the Pistons' 101-78 loss to the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

The UM product closed out an otherwise impressive summer league with a nightmarish performance from the field. However, Brown kept chucking away and attacking the basket, which helped him prop his final numbers with a perfect showing from the charity stripe. Brown's overall numbers in Las Vegas were notable, but he'll have plenty to work on in training camp after draining just seven of his 32 attempts over his final two summer league contests.