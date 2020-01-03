Pistons' Bruce Brown: Misses practice Friday
Brown did not practice Friday due to a stomach ailment, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Brown should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors. More information may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
