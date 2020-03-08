Pistons' Bruce Brown: Moving into starting lineup
Brown will start Sunday's game against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Brandon Knight (knee) limited, the Pistons will bring Brown off the bench and move him into the starting five. Brown made his return from an injury of his own Saturday night against Utah and finished with five points, five rebounds and seven assists.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.