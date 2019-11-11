Pistons' Bruce Brown: Moving to bench
Brown (knee) will come off the bench Monday night against Minnesota, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
The Pistons are listing Brown as probable, but regardless of his status, the Miami product will not be in the starting lineup, as Dwane Casey will roll with Derrick Rose at point guard. Brown had started the previous four games amid multiple injuries at point guard. In that span, he averaged 37.0 minutes and never dipped below 34 minutes in any game.
