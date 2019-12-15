Pistons' Bruce Brown: Nabs double-double in win
Brown recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 30 minutes
Brown had a fantastic all-around outing, generating his first double-double of the season and grabbing a season-best 10 rebounds in the process. Sunday's performance aside, however, Brown hasn't been consistent enough to warrant a roster spot in standard leagues. Though he's started all but four games this year, Brown's putting up just 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.
