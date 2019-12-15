Play

Brown recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 30 minutes

Brown had a fantastic all-around outing, generating his first double-double of the season and grabbing a season-best 10 rebounds in the process. Sunday's performance aside, however, Brown hasn't been consistent enough to warrant a roster spot in standard leagues. Though he's started all but four games this year, Brown's putting up just 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories