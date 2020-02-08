Brown posted four points (1-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five steals, one block and one assist across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-101 loss to the Thunder.

Brown continues to rack up eclectic stat lines, and Friday marked a season-high five steals for the guard. While he's just a passable shooter, his ability to fill the box score has resulted in 10 performances this season with at least 30 fantasy points, including two 50-fantasy-point efforts. As the Pistons shift into a full rebuild, look for Brown to continue seeing a significant role.