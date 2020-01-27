Play

Brown won't start Monday against Cleveland, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown has started eight of the last 10 games for the Pistons, averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 assists over that stretch, but he'll be used off the bench Monday night. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk draws the start at small forward, opening the door for Thon Maker to step in at power forward.

