Pistons' Bruce Brown: Not on injury report
Brown (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Golden State.
Brown didn't practice Friday due to a stomach bug, but his availability won't be impacted by the issue. He's finished in double figures in three of his last four contests and figures to come off the bench Saturday.
