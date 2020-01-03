Pistons' Bruce Brown: Not starting Thursday
Brown (illness) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Clippers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Brown is active for Thursday's contest, but after starting Monday's matchup in Utah, the Pistons will alter their starting five. He'll be available off the bench in Los Angeles.
