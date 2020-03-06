Pistons' Bruce Brown: Off injury report for Saturday
Brown (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's action against the Jazz.
A bruised left knee has kept Brown on the shelf across the past four games, but he'll make his return Saturday. In February, he averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.1 minutes.
