Pistons' Bruce Brown: Out for remainder of summer league
Brown will not play for the remainder of summer league, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Brown isn't dealing with an injury, so it appears the Pistons have simply seen what they've needed to see from him, opting to preserve his health.
