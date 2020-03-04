Pistons' Bruce Brown: Out Wednesday vs. Thunder
Brown (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, Brown will miss a fourth straight game due to a left knee contusion. Newly-signed Jordan McRae will be available to help fill some of the minutes.
