Pistons' Bruce Brown: Plays 19 minutes in win
Brown posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in Tuesday's 127-94 win against the Cavaliers.
In the 17 games Brown has started this season, he is averaging a modest 8.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game. With Reggie Jackson (back) out for at least the next two weeks, the 23-year-old will keep his spot in the starting lineup until Jackson is able to return. When Jackson does eventually return, it is unknown what Brown's role will be going forward, but he will likely see a drop in minutes and get moved onto the bench.
